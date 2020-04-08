TJ’s Corral adds Clay Walker, LoCash to summer series

TJ’s Corral at the Carson Valley Inn has added two dates to its summer concert series with LoCash on July 10 and Clay Walker on July 24. Tickets for both concerts go on sale on April 10.

“Something to look forward to. That’s what many of us want during these unprecedented and trying pandemic times,” writes Bill Henderson of Carson Valley Inn in a press release. “We’ve been sitting on a few concert announcements waiting for the time to be right but that’s how people miss out on life – waiting for the time to be right. So, we’re making a bold move today and unveiling two more TJ’s Corral concerts for July with the optimistic view and positive belief that this too shall pass and we’ll all be able to party again soon.” | carsonvalleyinn.com

TJ’s Corral 2020 Summer Concert Series

(updated April 8, 2020)

June 6 | Tanya Tucker

June 26 | Charlie Daniels Band

July 10 | LoCash

July 24 | Clay Walker

Aug. 19 | Trace Adkins