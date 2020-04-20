TINS releases Tahoe Nature Activity book

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science has written, illustrated and produced its second children’s nature activity book.

The Tahoe Nature Activity Book is designed to enhance grades K-2 curricula and align with TINS programming. The book is illustrated and designed for children to learn more about the natural wonders of the Lake Tahoe area. In the book, you will ﬁnd a variety of fun, natural science challenges to help kids and parents discover and learn about the many animals and plants around Tahoe.