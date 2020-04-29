The Office Boss hosts Tahoe “Rock” art contest

The Office Boss is hosting its Amateur pARTicipate Show “How do you ‘Rock’” and is accepting entries through May 15. The show will be held virtually on The Office Boss Facebook page.

“Rock” COVID-19 and show that is has given you the opportunity to shine artistically. The theme is “Rock” anything rock – Rocky Mountains, geology, rock climbing, rock ‘n’ roll, pet rock, rock the boat, rocking chair, moon rock, Rocky Horror Picture Show – use your imagination.

Email a .jpg or .pdf of the artwork, a description of the art and a brief biography of the artist to [email protected] by May. 15. All entrants will receive a fun, goody bag of art supplies. | facebook.com/TheOfficeBOSS