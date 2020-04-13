Tahoe spring mountain biking tips

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is urging Tahoe mountain bikers to practice spring mountain biking tips while maintaining COVID-19 guidelines.

“Even though the trails in Tahoe are still covered in snow, we know everyone wants to get out and ride soon,” writes TAMBA in a press release. “However, COVID-19 put some restrictions on how we operate to maintain the trails, we can all do our part to help protect them. Remember, all non-essential travel to and from Tahoe is banned through at least April 30. Let’s stay hunkered down close to home to weather this storm so we can all ride together soon.”

Here are some tips to keep local trails in shape this spring: