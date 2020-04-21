Tahoe South Event Center approved

A new event center on the South Shore received approval in April from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, which authorized a bond issuance for the Tahoe South Event Center, the final step in the project’s approval process.

“Tahoe Township proponents cited the expected annual economic impact to Douglas County’s South Shore of $40 to $60 million, an estimated tax surplus of $1 million, an additional 550 year-round employment opportunities for locals, as many as 800 construction jobs for two years, plus diversification to complement the destination’s shift from gaming to recreation and entertainment,” in a press release.

The 132,000 square-foot Event Center will provide a venue for conventions, special events and entertainment on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, located adjacent to MontBleu Casino in Stateline on property donated by Edgewood Tahoe.

“We’re extremely grateful to the County Commissioners for their support and recognition of a project to help assure the long-term economic future of the South Shore,” said Carol Chaplin, president and chief executive officer of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, in the press release. “It’s been a challenging multiple year process and now we look to move forward with enthusiasm, imagination, confidence and hope to secure our future.”

Plans for construction this summer will be dependent upon health and government safety protocols and will likely entail more underground and utility work during the initial phase. Project completion is anticipated for 2022. | tahoedouglasva.org