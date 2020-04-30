Tahoe Sierra golf courses open

There are 45 public golf courses in the Tahoe Sierra region stretching from Tahoe and Truckee to Reno and the Carson Valley area to the Lost Sierra. A number of golf courses in the region are opening on May 1 after restrictions have been lifted on golf courses (Old Brockway is already open).

Other golf courses in the region may open as restrictions in other areas are lifted, as well. Remember to follow all local and state directives on travel and practice social distancing.

Read more about area golf courses in our online Golf section and read our 2019 Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide. The 2020 edition will publish in late spring.

Tahoe Sierra Golf Courses

North Lake Tahoe & Olympic Valley

Brockway Golf | Open

Incline Village Championship | Opens mid-May

Incline Village Mountain | Opens mid-May

Links at Squaw Creek | TBA

Tahoe City Golf | TBA

South Lake Tahoe

Bijou | TBA

Edgewood Tahoe | TBA

Lake Tahoe | TBA

Tahoe Paradise | TBA

Truckee & Northstar

Coyote Moon | Opens May 29

Gray’s Crossing | TBA

Northstar California | TBA

Old Greenwood | TBA

Ponderosa | Opens May 1

Schaffer’s Mill | TBA

Tahoe Donner Golf | TBA

The Lost Sierra

The Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort | Opens May 15

Feather River Park Resort | TBA

Graeagle Meadows | Opens May 7

Grizzly Ranch Golf Club | Opens May 15

Plumas Pines | Opens May 15

Whitehawk Ranch | Opens May 15



Reno, Nev.

The Club at Arrowcreek, The Legend | Opens May 1

The Club at Arrowcreek, The Challenge | Opens May 1

Lakeridge Golf Course | Opens May 1

Sierra Sage Golf Course | Opens May 1

Washoe Golf Course | Opens May 1

Wolf Run Golf Club | Opens May 1

Sparks, Nev.

The Links at Kiley Ranch | TBA

The Resort at Red Hawk, Hills Course | TBA

The Resort at Red Hawk, Lakes Course | TBA

Wildcreek Golf Course, Championship | Opens May 1

Wildcreek Golf Course, Executive | Opens May 1

Carson Valley, Nev.

Carson Valley Golf | Opens May 1

Dayton Valley Golf | Opens May 1

Eagle Valley, East | Opens May 1

Eagle Valley, West | Opens May 1

Empire Ranch Golf, Comstock/River | TBA

Empire Ranch Golf, Sierra/River | TBA

Empire Ranch Golf, Sierra/Comstock | TBA

Genoa Lake, Lakes | TBA

Genoa Lake, Ranch | TBA

Silver Oak | TBA

Sunridge | TBA

Washoe Valley, Nev.

Toiyabe Golf | Opens May 1