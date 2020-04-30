Tahoe Sierra golf courses open

There are 45 public golf courses in the Tahoe Sierra region stretching from Tahoe and Truckee to Reno and the Carson Valley area to the Lost Sierra. A number of golf courses in the region are opening on May 1 after restrictions have been lifted on golf courses (Old Brockway is already open).
Other golf courses in the region may open as restrictions in other areas are lifted, as well. Remember to follow all local and state directives on travel and practice social distancing.
Read more about area golf courses in our online Golf section and read our 2019 Tahoe Sierra Golf Guide. The 2020 edition will publish in late spring.
Tahoe Sierra Golf Courses
(updated April 30, 2020)
North Lake Tahoe & Olympic Valley
Brockway Golf | Open
Incline Village Championship | Opens mid-May
Incline Village Mountain | Opens mid-May
Links at Squaw Creek | TBA
Tahoe City Golf | TBA
South Lake Tahoe
Bijou | TBA
Edgewood Tahoe | TBA
Lake Tahoe | TBA
Tahoe Paradise | TBA
Truckee & Northstar
Coyote Moon | Opens May 29
Gray’s Crossing | TBA
Northstar California | TBA
Old Greenwood | TBA
Ponderosa | Opens May 1
Schaffer’s Mill | TBA
Tahoe Donner Golf | TBA
The Lost Sierra
The Dragon at Nakoma Golf Resort | Opens May 15
Feather River Park Resort | TBA
Graeagle Meadows | Opens May 7
Grizzly Ranch Golf Club | Opens May 15
Plumas Pines | Opens May 15
Whitehawk Ranch | Opens May 15
Reno, Nev.
The Club at Arrowcreek, The Legend | Opens May 1
The Club at Arrowcreek, The Challenge | Opens May 1
Lakeridge Golf Course | Opens May 1
Sierra Sage Golf Course | Opens May 1
Washoe Golf Course | Opens May 1
Wolf Run Golf Club | Opens May 1
Sparks, Nev.
The Links at Kiley Ranch | TBA
The Resort at Red Hawk, Hills Course | TBA
The Resort at Red Hawk, Lakes Course | TBA
Wildcreek Golf Course, Championship | Opens May 1
Wildcreek Golf Course, Executive | Opens May 1
Carson Valley, Nev.
Carson Valley Golf | Opens May 1
Dayton Valley Golf | Opens May 1
Eagle Valley, East | Opens May 1
Eagle Valley, West | Opens May 1
Empire Ranch Golf, Comstock/River | TBA
Empire Ranch Golf, Sierra/River | TBA
Empire Ranch Golf, Sierra/Comstock | TBA
Genoa Lake, Lakes | TBA
Genoa Lake, Ranch | TBA
Silver Oak | TBA
Sunridge | TBA
Washoe Valley, Nev.
Toiyabe Golf | Opens May 1