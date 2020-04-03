Tahoe resources during COVID-19

Local agencies are providing resources to the community and businesses during this critical time.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Resources from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

City of South Lake Tahoe

Resources for residents of South Lake Tahoe may be found at https://www.cityofslt.us/1075/COVID-19. This includes information on public health resources. Residents may also get updates from the city: Text JOIN NEWS to 30890.



Douglas County

For residents of Douglas County, information and resources can be found at https://www.douglas.co.us/douglascovid19.

El Dorado County

Resources and information for residents of El Dorado County at https://www.edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19.

Nevada County

Resources and information for Nevada County residents at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2924/Coronavirus.



North Lake Tahoe

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association has put together a community resource guide with information on community health resources, grocery store hours, local businesses services and hours, business and nonprofit resources, and much more. Visit https://www.nltra.org/north-lake-tahoecovid-19-community-update/.

They are also sharing regular updates through its Facebook page and blog. Sign up for e-communications here. For questions, email [email protected]

North Tahoe Business Association

Business and community resources are available at https://northtahoebusiness.org/covid19/.

Tahoe Chamber

Find business resources at https://tahoechamber.org/covid-19-business-resources/.

Tahoe City Downtown Association

Find community and business resources at https://visittahoecity.org/covid-19-resources.

Town of Truckee

Community resources, updates and more at https://www.townoftruckee.com.

Washoe County

Resources for Washoe County residents at https://covid19washoe.com/.