Tahoe National Forest opens motorized roads, trails

All motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest will open on May 1, 2020. Trash removal services are unavailable at this time and toilet facilities are still closed. | fs.usda.gov/tahoe

The following conditions apply at these popular riding areas:

The Downieville multiple-use trail system will still have moderate to heavy snow in higher elevations (much like every year) and connection routes to higher elevations will be impassable.

The westside of the Burlington Motorcycle Trail system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees.

The Sugar Pine OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees. Additionally:

Parker and Sugar Pine staging areas are open for day-use only. Overnight camping is not permitted at these staging areas at this time.

The Brimstone staging area is closed.

Be aware of downed winter trees. Tahoe National Forest trail crews should have most Sugar Pine OHV system trails cleared by the upcoming weekend, but the potential for down winter trees may exist on some remote and outlier routes.

The Boca/Stampede OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees.

The Bear Valley OHV system has favorable soil moisture conditions and is actively being cleared of down winter trees.

Westside of the Tahoe National Forest

Diamond Creek – Patchy snow and muddy conditions

Gold Valley – Closed at Gold Lake Highway. Windfall, inaccessible due to snow on road

Excelsior – Snow remains in shady areas, muddy in spots

Chalk Bluff – Snow and muddy conditions

Omega – Snow and muddy conditions

Alpha – Muddy conditions

Burlington – Muddy conditions

Bowman – Accessible to mile post 8, the 18/17 road junction, then heavy snow

Cal-Ida – Open to Halls Ranch

Fiddle Creek – Open, watch for windfall

Texas Hill –From mile post 1.378-9.187 Frozen snow on road

Eureka – Accessible to mile post 2.5. Snow on road

Long Point Access – Muddy conditions

Jouberts – Poor road condition, snow and tree limbs in road

Madrone Spring – Good condition

Washington Ridge – Good condition

Eastside of the Tahoe National Forest