Tahoe duo releases song, video to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts

A creative duo based in North Lake Tahoe has released a new song and music video with a humorous take on the global crisis.

The song, “Goin’ Viral,” tells the story of a struggling songwriter, Covid-19, and his band, the Symptoms, who embark on a world tour in support of their hit song of the same name.

“Goin’ Viral” song is available on most music distribution platforms. Proceeds from song downloads will be donated to Covid-19-related relief organizations and efforts. Song downloads and more info can be found at http://goinviralsong.com. The music video is available at https://youtu.be/yRbWeS3OSg0https://youtu.be/yRbWeS3OSg0.

“We’re hoping it will generate a little tongue-in-cheek comic relief and a brief respite from the stress and anxiety we’re all trying to cope with” says Eric T. Brandt, who co-wrote and produced the song with animator, Tamara Warren, said in a press release.

The idea and project began in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic was officially in the U.S. and on everyone’s mind. While throwing around song ideas after listening to the news updates on the spread of the virus, the song began to take shape.

“What better time to work on the songwriting and an animated video than while we’re stuck at home?,” says Brandt in the release.

A producer/songwriter who has worked with, performed and produced self-described so-called novelty music (The Surf Punks and Eric T. & the Skis) and produced music for film and television, Brandt describes the song as a parody-comedy-satire-metaphorical song performed by a fictional musician/rock star Covid-19 and his band, the Symptoms. The song tells the story of Covid’s song “going viral” and his overnight rise to fame via social media.

“The parallels of the spread of the coronavirus, with the path of a popular song ‘going viral’ were too clear and too funny,” says Brandt in the release. “We couldn’t resist.”

The accompanying video, animated by co-writer and artist Warren, adds to the comic appeal of the song as Covid, a cute little virus cell-shaped character, travels and performs on his world tour as his song heads to the top of the charts. Ultimately, Covid comes to terms with the reality that he’ll be “done and gone” since his fame as a one-hit wonder makes him destined to fade away.

As a bonus, Covid leaves his audience with a new dance they can learn while stuck, quarantined in their homes.

“It’s kind of like an educational line dance,” says Brandt in the release. “It’s a fun reference to now well-known practices like social distancing, covering your face and hand washing.”

While the song does poke fun at a serious and deadly global pandemic, Brandt and Warren’s intent is to bring a little humor in these dark times.