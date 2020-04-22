Slow Food Lake Tahoe suspends 2020 farmers’ market

Slow Food Lake Tahoe announced on April 22 to suspend the Truckee Community Farmers Market for the 2020 season. Due to ongoing developments and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the small, volunteer-based organization is too limited to add in the precautionary measures that are necessary to keep the market safe for its patrons, according to a press release.

“We have been grappling with how to make the Farmers Market a safe place to shop with new guidelines and recommendations from the Nevada County Health Department and CDFA (California Department of Food and Agriculture),” said Andrea Schaffer, Slow Food Lake Tahoe Board Member, in the press release. “We have determined that the COVID-19 situation is too tenuous, and our bandwidth is too limited. We aim to bring the market back in 2021 when this calamity is hopefully behind us.”

In lieu of the Sunday Market, Slow Food Lake Tahoe is committed to continue supporting local farmers by promoting individual farm-organized pick up sites for the local community throughout the year. This includes encouraging farmers to try to sell their products at the Tahoe Food Hub Farm Shop in Truckee, as they have had to open up new opportunities for new vendors in light of the current crisis. Slow Food is also in the process of working with the Town of Truckee to keep the current composting program going, and offering an additional drop off site

Slow Food Lake Tahoe will continue to manage and operate the Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s Food Bank Garden (formerly known as the Truckee Demonstration Garden), located at the Truckee Regional Park. They will be diligently focusing all their efforts in that space to continue growing and harvesting fresh, organic produce to donate weekly bounties to Sierra Community House (previously Project MANA) to the local community in need.

The garden will still host several free classes in partnership with Tahoe Environmental Research Center and UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe. These classes will be hosted virtually for those who sign up and will focus on high-altitude gardening techniques. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org