Mt. Rose to add new chairlift, 11 ski trails

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be expanding the Atoma area on the north side of Mount Rose Highway to add a two-stage chairlift, 11 new ski trails and a skier bridge across the highway to connect the main ski area to the new terrain, after the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest issued the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Atoma Area Expansion Record of Decision and Environmental Impact Statement on April 13.

Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger selected and authorized Alternative 3 “because it improves the quality of the ski area’s winter sports offerings on National Forest System lands, while minimizing environmental and human impacts, according to a press release,” according to a press release. The approved project will also include a water pipeline to provide new snowmaking coverage and a 5 million gallon water tank to support snowmaking.

“We are excited to be able to start moving forward on the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s Atoma Area Expansion Project,” said Mt. Rose Marketing Director Mike Pierce in the press release. “This project will provide locals an enhanced winter recreation opportunity, as well as transform Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe into a key destination attraction.”

“The Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe’s Atoma Area Expansion Project aligns with the direction of the Forest’s land and resource management plan to provide diverse recreational opportunities for this area,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger in the release. “I chose Alternative 3, because the two-stage chair lift system and skier bridge reduces potential safety risks to both motorists and skiers.”

A Forest Plan Amendment is also a part of Alternative 3. It restricts any future development of commercial uses on approximately 3,446 acres of Forest Service lands in the area known as Galena Land Exchange with the exception of the 112-acre Atoma and 168-acre Chutes areas.

“Friends of Mt. Rose and all who love our mountains will be celebrating the Forest Plan Protection part of the decision. The Carson Range is traditionally valued for hiking, camping, mountain biking, birding, back-country skiing as well as for our watershed,” said Friends of Mt. Rose spokesperson Rose Strickland in the release. “We thank all who helped along the way in this successful 30-plus year community campaign.”

In addition, this alternative addresses impacts to white bark pine, a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act, by reducing the footprint of the water storage tank, and avoids impacts to wetlands and perennial streams by focusing trails in the Atoma area on existing road alignments and in natural openings.

The Record of Decision and Environmental Impact Statement may be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41487. | skirose.com

Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger’s talks about the decision: