Kids’ poster contest to support Community Clean Up Days

The North Tahoe Business Association is seeking artists age 12 and younger to create a poster for the 25th Annual Community Clean Up Days on May 30 and Sept. 26.

NTBA is seeking colorful pictures that highlight the spirit of keeping the community clean and beautiful. Submit your drawings to [email protected] by May 11. The winning drawing will be featured on the website and printed on posters to be hung around the community before each Clean Up Day.

Please include the artist’s first name and age in the drawing in the entry. | northtahoebusiness.org