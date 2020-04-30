USFS extends closure of developed sites; boat launches and trailheads open

The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, which includes the Tahoe National Forest and the Eldorado National Forest has announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15, including those in the Tahoe Sierra in these districts.

The order does not close trails, trailheads and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.

If you do plan on visiting a National Forest, be aware that:

No trash removal is currently offered; pack out all trash and waste;

All toilet facilities are currently closed; plan accordingly;

Avoid high-risk activities; law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited; and

If an area is crowded, search for a less-occupied location.

Tahoe National Forest closures



All toilet facilities and trash removal

Oregon Creek

Dark Day

Glenshire Bridge Day Use Area

Manzanita Day Use, Swim Area & Picnic Site

French Meadows Picnic Site

Calpine Lookout

Sardine Lookout Rental

Golden Quartz

Campgrounds

Tahoe National Forest Camping

The Tahoe National Forest is preparing a phased, reopening plan for all developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, for implementation when it is safe to do so. The Tahoe National Forest is coordinating with local counties on this phased, reopening plan.

Trailheads, boat launches and staging areas

Generally, trailheads, boat launches and staging areas in Tahoe National Forest are open but may be inaccessible due to late season snow and other factors. Again, all restrooms are closed and trash removal has been suspended.

Castle Valley – Inaccessible due to snow

Big Trees Nature Trail – Inaccessible due to snow

Sierra Buttes Trailhead – Gates locked at Gold Lake Highway

Lindsey Lake Trailhead – Inaccessible due to snow

Prosser Boat Ramp – Accessible

Boca Boat Ramp – Accessible

Stampede Boat Ramp – Acccesible

French Meadows – Plowed to the dam

Pass Creek & Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow

Sugar Pine Boat Ramp – Open, but very limited parking

Gold Country Equestrian Trailhead – Accessible and in good condition

Tahoe National Forest Motorized Routes and Trails

All motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest will open on May 1, 2020. Trash removal services are unavailable at this time and toilet facilities are still closed. Please plan accordingly and pack out all trash and human waste. Read details on motorized route and trail openings.

Eldorado National Forest closures

Amador Ranger District

Bear River Group CG

Caples Lake CG

Caples Lake Boat Ramp

Caples Lake Dam Day use/TH

Carson Pass Sno-Park

Cole Creek CG

Devils Nose Day Use Area

Iron Mountain Sno-Park

Kirkwood Lake CG

Leeks Springs LO

Lumberyard Picnic Site

Martin Meadow CG

Meiss Sno-Park

Middle Fork Cosumnes CG

Mokelumne River CG

Pardoes Point CG

PiPi CG

Shot Rock Vista Day Use Area

South Shore CG

Silver Lake CG

Sugar Pine Point CG

White Azalea CG

Woods Creek Day Use Area

Woods Lake CG

Woods Lake Picnic Day Use Area

Georgetown Ranger District

Bear Creek Day Use

Big Meadow CG

Black Oak Group CG

Brushy Creek Day Use

Dru Barner CG

East Slab Creek Reservoir Day Use Area

Hell Hole Boat Ramp Parking Areas

Hell Hole CG

Hell Hole Vista

Long Canyon Camping Area

Middle Meadows Group CG

Ponderosa Cove Group CG

Stumpy Meadows Boat Ramp and Picnic Area

Stumpy Meadows CG

Traverse Creek Day Use

Upper Hell Hole CG

Pacific Ranger District

Airport Flat CG

Angel Creek Day Use

Azalea Cove CG

Big Hill Overlook

Big Silver Group CG

Camino Cove CG

Cleveland Corral Information Site

Fashoda CG & Day Use

Gerle Creek CG & Day Use

Icehouse Boat Ramp & Picnic Area

Icehouse CG

Jones Fork CG

Loon Lake Boat Ramp

Loon Lake CG

Loon Lake Chalet

Loon Lake Equestrian

Loon Lake Group CG

Northshore CG

Northwind CG

Pleasant CG

Red Fir Group CG

Robbs Hut Cabin Rental

Silver Creek Group CG

South Fork Group CG

Strawberry Point CG

Sunset CG

Sunset Group CG

Sunset Boat Ramp & Picnic Area

Tells Equestrian CG

Van Vleck Cabin Rental

Wench Creek CG

Wench Creek Group CG

Wentworth Springs CG

West Point Boat Ramp

West Point CG

Wolf Creek CG

Wolf Creek Group CG

Wrights Lake Area (CGS, THs, Day Use, etc)

Yellowjacket CG

Yellowjacket Boat Ramp

Placerville Ranger District