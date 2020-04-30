USFS extends closure of developed sites; boat launches and trailheads open

The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, which includes the Tahoe National Forest and the Eldorado National Forest has announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15, including those in the Tahoe Sierra in these districts.
The order does not close trails, trailheads and general forest areas; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
If you do plan on visiting a National Forest, be aware that:
- No trash removal is currently offered; pack out all trash and waste;
- All toilet facilities are currently closed; plan accordingly;
- Avoid high-risk activities; law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited; and
- If an area is crowded, search for a less-occupied location.
Tahoe National Forest closures
- All toilet facilities and trash removal
- Oregon Creek
- Dark Day
- Glenshire Bridge Day Use Area
- Manzanita Day Use, Swim Area & Picnic Site
- French Meadows Picnic Site
- Calpine Lookout
- Sardine Lookout Rental
- Golden Quartz
- Campgrounds
Tahoe National Forest Camping
The Tahoe National Forest is preparing a phased, reopening plan for all developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, for implementation when it is safe to do so. The Tahoe National Forest is coordinating with local counties on this phased, reopening plan.
Trailheads, boat launches and staging areas
Generally, trailheads, boat launches and staging areas in Tahoe National Forest are open but may be inaccessible due to late season snow and other factors. Again, all restrooms are closed and trash removal has been suspended.
- Castle Valley – Inaccessible due to snow
- Big Trees Nature Trail – Inaccessible due to snow
- Sierra Buttes Trailhead – Gates locked at Gold Lake Highway
- Lindsey Lake Trailhead – Inaccessible due to snow
- Prosser Boat Ramp – Accessible
- Boca Boat Ramp – Accessible
- Stampede Boat Ramp – Acccesible
- French Meadows – Plowed to the dam
- Pass Creek & Woodcamp Boat Ramp – Inaccessible due to snow
- Sugar Pine Boat Ramp – Open, but very limited parking
- Gold Country Equestrian Trailhead – Accessible and in good condition
Tahoe National Forest Motorized Routes and Trails
All motorized roads and trails across the Tahoe National Forest will open on May 1, 2020. Trash removal services are unavailable at this time and toilet facilities are still closed. Please plan accordingly and pack out all trash and human waste. Read details on motorized route and trail openings.
Eldorado National Forest closures
Amador Ranger District
- Bear River Group CG
- Caples Lake CG
- Caples Lake Boat Ramp
- Caples Lake Dam Day use/TH
- Carson Pass Sno-Park
- Cole Creek CG
- Devils Nose Day Use Area
- Iron Mountain Sno-Park
- Kirkwood Lake CG
- Leeks Springs LO
- Lumberyard Picnic Site
- Martin Meadow CG
- Meiss Sno-Park
- Middle Fork Cosumnes CG
- Mokelumne River CG
- Pardoes Point CG
- PiPi CG
- Shot Rock Vista Day Use Area
- South Shore CG
- Silver Lake CG
- Sugar Pine Point CG
- White Azalea CG
- Woods Creek Day Use Area
- Woods Lake CG
- Woods Lake Picnic Day Use Area
Georgetown Ranger District
- Bear Creek Day Use
- Big Meadow CG
- Black Oak Group CG
- Brushy Creek Day Use
- Dru Barner CG
- East Slab Creek Reservoir Day Use Area
- Hell Hole Boat Ramp Parking Areas
- Hell Hole CG
- Hell Hole Vista
- Long Canyon Camping Area
- Middle Meadows Group CG
- Ponderosa Cove Group CG
- Stumpy Meadows Boat Ramp and Picnic Area
- Stumpy Meadows CG
- Traverse Creek Day Use
- Upper Hell Hole CG
Pacific Ranger District
- Airport Flat CG
- Angel Creek Day Use
- Azalea Cove CG
- Big Hill Overlook
- Big Silver Group CG
- Camino Cove CG
- Cleveland Corral Information Site
- Fashoda CG & Day Use
- Gerle Creek CG & Day Use
- Icehouse Boat Ramp & Picnic Area
- Icehouse CG
- Jones Fork CG
- Loon Lake Boat Ramp
- Loon Lake CG
- Loon Lake Chalet
- Loon Lake Equestrian
- Loon Lake Group CG
- Northshore CG
- Northwind CG
- Pleasant CG
- Red Fir Group CG
- Robbs Hut Cabin Rental
- Silver Creek Group CG
- South Fork Group CG
- Strawberry Point CG
- Sunset CG
- Sunset Group CG
- Sunset Boat Ramp & Picnic Area
- Tells Equestrian CG
- Van Vleck Cabin Rental
- Wench Creek CG
- Wench Creek Group CG
- Wentworth Springs CG
- West Point Boat Ramp
- West Point CG
- Wolf Creek CG
- Wolf Creek Group CG
- Wrights Lake Area (CGS, THs, Day Use, etc)
- Yellowjacket CG
- Yellowjacket Boat Ramp
Placerville Ranger District
- Caples Creek Equestrian CG
- Sly Guard Cabin Rental
- Bridal Veil Picnic and Group Cg
- Capps Crossing CG
- Sand Flat CG
- China Flat Day Use
- China Flat CG
- Harvey West Cabin
- Silver Fork CG
- Lovers Leap CG & Day Use Area
- Pyramid Creek TH/Day Use
- Echo Lake Sno-Park