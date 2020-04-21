Black Ice Theatre seeking submissions for “The Identity Chronicles”

Black Ice Theatre Co. is developing a new fundraiser anthology play called “The Identity Chronicles.” It will be made up of mostly monologues and multi-media clips, and are seeking original monologues centered around one event, idea or moment that shaped you into the person you are today – divorce, religion, gender reassignment, a trip. Can be any topic, but it must be true.

“Each monologue should be no more than 5 minutes in length. Any genre welcome. Any point of view welcome. Funny, sad, scary, we want it all. Real stories from real people,” according to the Web site.”

The submission deadline is June 1, 2020. No submission fee. No pay.

Email submissions in Word or PDF form to [email protected] Please make sure the subject line is “Identity Chronicles Submission – [Your Name]”.