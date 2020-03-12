WinterWonderGrass Tahoe, Altus cancelled for 2020

WinterWonderGrass Tahoe and the Altus music festival have been cancelled for 2020.

WinterWonderGrass has cancelled its Tahoe event set to take place from March 27 to 29, and will hold the event with the same lineup from April 9 to 11, 2021, including Billy Strings, The Devil Makes Three, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keller and the Keels, Peter Rowan, Lindsay Lou, Fruition and more.

Altus has said it will also return to Tahoe for 2021.

WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

All 2020 WinterWonderGrass Tahoe festival tickets including 3-day GA, VIP and single-day tickets will roll over to April 9 to 11, 2021. Grass After Dark tickets, Tram to Table dinner tickets and WinterWonderBus passes will all be refunded.

Lift tickets as part of the event package to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows remain valid for three days of skiing over the original weekend date from March 27 to 29, 2020.

For more information, email [email protected] For ticket specific inquiries, email [email protected].

Altus Music Festival

Altus Festival will be contacting ticketholders directly and questions may be directed to [email protected]