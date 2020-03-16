Tahoe ski areas close amid coronavirus concerns

Some Tahoe ski areas have closed amid growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Some closures are only a few days to a week as of March 15, with others closed until further notice.

The closures come in the middle of a wave of snowstorms brining several feet of fresh powder to the Tahoe Sierra. Tahoe Weekly will update this listing with new information as it is available.

Resorts that are open may not be offering rentals or other services, so call ahead.



Ski resort closures

(Updated March 16, 2020)

Alpine Meadows | Closed until future notice

Auburn Ski Club | Closed March 15-17 due to heavy snow; limited operations may reopen after

Boreal | Closed March 15-22

Diamond Peak | Closed March 16-20

Donner Ski Ranch | Closed March 15-16 due to heavy snow

Granlibakken | Open

Heavenly | Closed March 15-22

Homewood | Closed March 16-22

Kirkwood | Closed March 15-22

Northstar | Closed March 15-22

Mt. Rose | Closed for the season

Royal Gorge | Closed until further notice

Sierra-at-Tahoe | Closed March 15 for at least 72 hours

Soda Springs | Closed March 15-22

Squaw Valley | Closed until future notice

Sugar Bowl | Closed until further notice

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Closed March 8 for the season

Tahoe Cross Country | Opens March 16; no rentals or other services available

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Limited access; facilities closed

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Closed starting March 16