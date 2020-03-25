Tahoe resources during COVID-19

Local agencies are providing resources to the community and businesses during this criticical time.

North Lake Tahoe

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association has put together a community resource guide with information on community health resources, grocery store hours, local businesses services and hours, business and nonprofit resources, and much more. Visit https://www.nltra.org/north-lake-tahoecovid-19-community-update/.

They are also sharing regular updates through its Facebook page and blog. Sign up for e-communications here. For questions, email [email protected]

City of South Lake Tahoe

Resources for residents of South Lake Tahoe may be found at https://www.cityofslt.us/1075/COVID-19. This includes information on public health resources. Residents may also get updates from the city: Text JOIN NEWS to 30890.