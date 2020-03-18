Tahoe cross-country trails groomed; most ski areas closed

Some Tahoe ski areas have closed amid growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Some closures are only a few days to a week, with others closed until further notice.

The closures come in the middle of a wave of snowstorms bringing several feet of fresh powder to the Tahoe Sierra. Tahoe Weekly will update this listing with new information as it is available.

Resorts that are open may not be offering rentals or other services, so call ahead. Purchase tickets online in advance before visiting.



Ski resort closures

(Updated March 20, 2020)

Alpine Meadows | Closed until future notice

Auburn Ski Club | Currently closed due to heavy snow

Boreal | Closed until further notice

Diamond Peak | Closed for the season. May reopen later.

Donner Ski Ranch | Closed at this time

Granlibakken | Sledding open daily. Cross-country trails groomed & open. Downhill skiing open but no lift access until repairs are completed (ticket required).

Heavenly | Closed. May reopen in mid-April

Homewood | Closed for the rest of the season

Kirkwood | Closed for the season

Nevada Nordic | Cross-country trails groomed on Mt. Rose Highway. No fees; online donations accepted. Check conditions on Facebook.

Northstar | Closed for the season

Mt. Rose | Closed for the season

Royal Gorge | Closed until further notice

Sierra-at-Tahoe | Closed indefinitely; will consider reopening later

Soda Springs | Closed until further notice

Squaw Valley | Closed until future notice

Sugar Bowl | Closed until further notice

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Closed March 8 for the season

Tahoe Cross Country | Trails groomed & open; no onsite rentals, ticket sales or other services and facilities closed. Online tickets available.

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Closed

Tahoe Donner Downhill | Closed