Tahoe cross-country areas grooming trails

Nevada Nordic and Tahoe Cross Country continue to groom local trails for use for exercising while practice social distancing.

Tahoe Cross Country trails

Tahoe Cross Country is offering advance online ticket sales only for trail access and all facilities are closed. As well, no services or rentals are available on site. The nonprofit ski area is offering tickets for $20 every day and grooming will continue as conditions permit and funding is available. Checking daily grooming conditions at tahoexc.org.

Tahoe Cross Country is also offering a free snowshoe trail from the Winter Discovery Center Yurt from the parking lot to North Tahoe High School.

Please keep dogs on dog trails, snowshoes on walking trails, and ski within ski area hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., which allows the groomers to groom safely. Do not walk on trails after hours.

Tickets may be purchased at register.tahoexc.org. Login or create an account and then select Programs for day tickets. | tahoexc.org

Spooner Lake, Tahoe Meadows trails

Nevada is grooming cross-country ski trails at Spooner Lake Tahoe Park on the East Shore and at Tahoe Meadows off Highway 431 near Incline Village, Nev. Trail access is free, but donations are welcome online to support operations.

The nonprofit Nevada Nordic has volunteers grooming trails as often as they can and are expected to continue grooming through the end of April.

Visitors to Tahoe Meadows are asked to park on the south side of Highway 41 and to use the parking area, the second pull out on the right hand side of the road when leaving Incline Village.

The Spooner Lake trails may be accessed at Spooner Lake State Park and the group is grooming 5km to 8 km of trails. A parking fee of $10 applies, but trail access is free.

Check for updates and grooming reports at Nevada Nordic on Facebook. | nevadanordic.org