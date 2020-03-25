Tahoe boat inspections halted until mid-April

Watercraft inspections to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species (AIS) in Lake Tahoe have halted until at least April 16 in response to Nevada and California Executive Orders on COVID-19, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District in a press release.

Watercraft inspection stations, as well as the boat ramps at Cave Rock on the East Shore and at Lake Forest in Tahoe City will remain closed until it is deemed safe for personnel to return to work, according to the release.

“During these unprecedented times it’s important that we keep our staff and community safe and avoid all non-essential interactions,” Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta said in the release. “We will continue to monitor the protocols coming from the states and health agencies in the hopes of putting the inspectors back to work as soon as it is safe.”

Boaters should continue to check tahoeboatinspections.com for new information as it becomes available or call (888) 824-6267.