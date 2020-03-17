Tahoe a spring wonderland

Tahoe is being pounded by a wave of snowstorms that will bring huge snowfall amounts to the region, all in the midst of closures of school districts in California, some local ski resorts, and large events and music festivals, as precautions intensify to meet the coronavirus. We have a list of ski resort closures at TheTahoeWeekly.com and we’ll continue to update it as we receive new information.

So, what do you do? Wash your hands, stay healthy (get exercise and eat well) and keep calm. Breathe and get outside. We’ve put together some suggestions to have fun, get outside and take your mind off everything going on (at least for a little while) in our feature “Tahoe’s best winter activities.”

There have been a lot of events cancelled, but also a lot of events are still going on. Based on recommendations from the CDC, more events may be cancelled. But, if you are healthy, haven’t travelled abroad recently and you haven’t been around anyone sick, then consider if you’re comfortable continuing your routine to support our local service workers and local, small businesses.

Check ahead before going to any event to make sure events haven’t been cancelled or postponed. We’ll be updating our online Event Calendar as we receive new information at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Some local businesses are being innovative during this time; and I applaud their ingenuity. Some local yoga studios and gyms are offering classes online to keep their teachers working, some local music venues and musicians are live streaming concerts for those that don’t want to attend in person. Local eateries are offering takeout menus to keep their staff working. Also consider using a food delivery service to support local restuarants.

If anyone has online offerings of music or other events to support local businesses during this time, please post them to our free, online Event Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Events, then Add an Event.

Jenna Minnes, owner of The Yoga Room in Tahoe City, offered some mantra suggestions for her students during this challenging time, and this one spoke to me: “Inhale: Abundance. Exhale: I have all that I need.”

Stay up to date with new information from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.