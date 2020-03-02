Subaru Winterfest visits Tahoe

Subaru WinterFest is a one-of-a-kind concert and mountain lifestyle tour where skiers, snowboarders, friends and families come together to share their love for all things winter. Sierra-at-Tahoe will host the event on March 14 and 15 and Boreal Mountain will be the host from March 20 to 22.

There will be live music by national artists. Enjoy giveaways and test the latest gear from Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule and more. Relax and enjoy free s’mores, snacks and a cup of coffee. KleanKanteen, Terracycle and Leave No Trace will be there to support #DontFeedTheLandfills and share environmental practices.

Experience Super Chewer Outpost by BARK for giveaways while supplies last and guided training sessions. Plus, learn how you can help Subaru and the National Ski Patrol support avalanche rescue dogs. Subaru owners get VIP parking and a special gift while supplies last. | sierraattahoe.com, rideboreal.com