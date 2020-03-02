Squaw Dog Fundraiser

The annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob, a fundraiser for Squaw Valley Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund, will be held on March 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gallery Keoki in the Village at Squaw. Camper, the team’s newest puppy patroller-in-training, will help debut Keoki Flagg’s latest Squaw Dog images.

A $10 donation is requested to attend the event, which will include a raffle and silent auction items and the newest Squaw Dog t-shirt for sale. The public is welcome; canine attendance is reserved for Squaw Dog Team members. No RSVP is required. | gallerykeoki.com