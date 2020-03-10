Snowmaking, mountain improvements at Squaw, Alpine

Alterra Mountain Company plans to invest $223 million in capital improvements across its 15 North American mountain destinations for the upcoming year. This plan includes base-area facility development; new lifts and upgrades, expanded terrain and state-of-the-art snowmaking; technology including Ikon Pass and destination-app development and data utilization; base-area and on-mountain dining experiences enhancements and various summer and winter activity investments.

Squaw Valley will receive an overhaul of the dining areas at The Gold Coast Lodge at the top of Gold Coast Funitel lift. Alpine Meadows Resort will receive an expanded deck at the Chalet for more outdoor seating. Both mountains will begin an extensive upgrade of snowmaking capabilities to boost early-season terrain openings and snow quality in crucial high-traffic zones.

Other properties that will receive capital improvements include : Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California, Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, Deer Valley in Utah, Crystal Mountain in Washington and Tremblant in Quebec, Canada. | alterramtnco.com