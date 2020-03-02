Ski conditions stellar in Tahoe

I don’t know why I still am surprised after more than 20 years in Tahoe when local media outlets focus on the negative of a lack of recent snow, rather than telling the full picture of what conditions are like in Tahoe. Full disclosure – I come from a hard news background working most of my career in daily and weekly newsrooms, but I always taught by writers to tell the entire picture in their coverage. Don’t sugar coat it but get it right.

Here’s the truth: Despite most Tahoe ski areas getting very little snow in February, ski conditions remain great throughout the region. I’ve heard locals describe conditions as “stellar,” “amazing” and “one of my best ski days ever.”

So, how can both be true? Because base depths remain healthy from several rounds of snowstorms that started before Thanksgiving and continued snowmaking at most Tahoe resorts throughout the season. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for current conditions at the ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra.

The few systems that came in February didn’t grace us with large amounts, but many ski areas have lots stockpiled under those few inches and they keep cranking those snow guns at every chance. Sure, some of our favorite runs don’t have enough coverage to keep them open, but there’s no such thing as a bad day in Tahoe. So, get out there and enjoy those big, beautiful groomed runs with breathtaking views in every direction, take a hike, go tubing, visit the park, picnic on the beach and have a great time in Tahoe.

And, check out Priya Hutner’s feature on “Tahoe Donner Downhill: Family favorite for generations of skiers” as part of our winter-long series on Tahoe’s independent ski areas.



Base depths of Tahoe resorts

(As of Feb. 28, 2020)

Alpine Meadows | 40”-80” base

Auburn Ski Club | Open

Boreal | 78” base

Diamond Peak | 54” base

Donner Ski Ranch | 34” base

Granlibakken | 18” base

Heavenly | 37” base

Homewood | 19”-73” base

Kirkwood | 48” base

Northstar | 49” base

Mt. Rose | 32”-56” base

Royal Gorge | Open

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 23”-61” base

Soda Springs | 78” base

Squaw Valley | 31”-85” base

Sugar Bowl | 32”-40” base

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country trails closed; ice rink and sledding hill open until March 8

Tahoe Cross Country | Lower trails closed

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 50” base

Tahoe Donner Downhill | 36” base