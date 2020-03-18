Shakespeare Festival 2020 music series announced

The 48th Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival has released its lineup for the 2020 Showcase Series, which takes place on Mondays from July 13 to Aug. 29 at Sand Harbor State Park on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

This season’s Shakespeare Festival is from July 3 to Aug. 23 and will feature “Much Ado About Nothing,” Shakespeare’s battle of wits and wills, and “Mamma Mia!,” the feel-good musical. Both productions will be performed in rotating repertory, Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets laketahoeshakespeare.com

2020 Showcase Series Lineup

July 13 | 7:30 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic

An Evening with Frank & Ella

July 20 | 7:30 p.m.

The 7th Annual Prim Jazz Night

The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman

July 27 | 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet presents “Giselle”

Aug. 3 | 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra

Now, Then, Forever – Celebrating Earth, Wind & Fire

Aug. 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Reno Philharmonic

007: The Music of James Bond

Aug. 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Queen Nation

A Tribute to the Music of Queen

Aug. 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra

An Evening With Diane Schuur

Aug. 29 | 6:30 p.m.

Trails & Vistas: The World Concert

A Peace Project of Truckee Tahoe