Rascal Flatts returning to Tahoe

Country music super-stars Rascal Flatts bring their infectious, good-time country music to the 2020 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena on July 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 20. The Grand Ole Opry members will bring an unforgettable chapter in country’s long story to a close in 2020, celebrating their 20th anniversary with Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour – the nationwide farewell tour of their celebrated career.

Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000 and subsequent breakout with the Top 5 hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” the band has gone on to infuse country’s traditional mainstream with smooth-pop textures, arena-rocking energy and faithful positivity, impacting countless fans and fellow artists along the way.

They’ve racked up 17 Number One hits, more than 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, 2.2 billion streams worldwide and 4.4 billion streams solely on Pandora, while also selling more than 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most-awarded country group of the past decade. |

