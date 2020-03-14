Powabunga music festival cancelled

Powabunga Lake Tahoe has cancelled its first music festival for Lake Tahoe, which was orginally scheduled from March 20 to 22. The WinterWondergrass and Atlus music festivals have also cancelled their March festivals set for Tahoe.

All tickets will be valid for a rescheduled Tahoe date TBD or for Powabunga Vail should the situation improve by mid-April, according to organizers.

“We are incredibly disappointed to announce that Powabunga Lake Tahoe in Crystal Bay, Nev., must be postponed,” according to a press release from the organizers. “ … We are a community of artists and dreamers from all over the world, with the recent developments surrounding COVID-19 both internationally and nationally, we cannot move forward in good faith with our planned dates on March 20-22, 2020.” | powabungafestival.com