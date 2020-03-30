Homebrewers get those brews ready for Homebrew for the Homeless

The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is invited homebrewers to participate in fifth annual Homebrew for the Homeless planned for Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Tahoe Beach Retreat in South Lake Tahoe.

This year’s event continues to be family-friendly with a lakeside barbeque, bounce house, face painters, and outdoor games. In addition, there will be a homebrew competition, beer and wine tasting, and a variety of vendors for guests to enjoy. Register by July 1 online.

Since 2015, the South Lake Tahoe Warm Room, has served more than 400 individuals and provided more than 12,259 shelter bed nights. In 2019, 27 percent of guests were employed. Last year, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless assisted 34 people in obtaining permanent housing. Guests also received access to social workers and community resources to try to work toward ending their homelessness. Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless also prevented 19 households from experiencing homelessness. Funds raised at the Homebrew for the Homeless help fund these critical services. | (530) 600-2822, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless on Facebook