Heavenly Village announces summer concerts

The Shops at Heavenly Village has announced its summer concert series lineup from May 22 to Sept. 6 with free concerts from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Heavenly Village has also announced its Tahoe Escape month-long festival to kickstart local businesses once communities are cleared to reopen for business. With dates TBA, the festival will feature fireworks, live music, 5K run, Brewfest, Stay Local Heavenly Village Film Festival, wine tastings, kids’ activities and much more. | theshopsatheavenly.com

2020 Summer Concert Series

May

May 22 | Ted Kennedy & The Residents

May 23 | Island of Black and White

May 24 | Bread and Butter

May 29 | Musicole

May 30 | Steel Breeze

June

June 5 | Flat Busted

June 6 | Steel Breeze

June 12 | Rock Monsterz

June 13 | Neon Playboys

June 19 | Musicole

June 20 | Locked and Loaded

June 26 | New Wave Crave

June 27 | Joy and Madness

July

July 3 | Garage Boys

July 4 | North Forty Country

July 5 | Steel Breeze

July 9 | Arizona Jones

July 10 | Rock Monsterz

July 11 | Nashville’s Top Song Writer CJ Solar Band

July 17 | New Wave Crave

July 18 | Musicole

July 24 | Metalachi

July 25 | Locked and Loaded

July 31 | One Way Street

August

Aug. 1 | Joy and Madness

Aug. 7 | Bread and Butter

Aug. 8 | Neon Playboys

Aug. 14 | Island of Black and White

Aug. 15 | Steel Breeze

Aug. 21 | Whiskey Maiden

Aug. 22 | Golden Cadillacs

Aug. 28 | Locked and Loaded

Aug. 20 | Rock Monsterz

September

Sept. 4 | Steel Breeze

Sept. 5 | Musicole

Sept. 6 | One Way Street