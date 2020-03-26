Heavenly Village announces summer concerts

The Shops at Heavenly Village has announced its summer concert series lineup from May 22 to Sept. 6 with free concerts from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Heavenly Village has also announced its Tahoe Escape month-long festival to kickstart local businesses once communities are cleared to reopen for business. With dates TBA, the festival will feature fireworks, live music, 5K run, Brewfest, Stay Local Heavenly Village Film Festival, wine tastings, kids’ activities and much more. | theshopsatheavenly.com
2020 Summer Concert Series
May
May 22 | Ted Kennedy & The Residents
May 23 | Island of Black and White
May 24 | Bread and Butter
May 29 | Musicole
May 30 | Steel Breeze
June
June 5 | Flat Busted
June 6 | Steel Breeze
June 12 | Rock Monsterz
June 13 | Neon Playboys
June 19 | Musicole
June 20 | Locked and Loaded
June 26 | New Wave Crave
June 27 | Joy and Madness
July
July 3 | Garage Boys
July 4 | North Forty Country
July 5 | Steel Breeze
July 9 | Arizona Jones
July 10 | Rock Monsterz
July 11 | Nashville’s Top Song Writer CJ Solar Band
July 17 | New Wave Crave
July 18 | Musicole
July 24 | Metalachi
July 25 | Locked and Loaded
July 31 | One Way Street
August
Aug. 1 | Joy and Madness
Aug. 7 | Bread and Butter
Aug. 8 | Neon Playboys
Aug. 14 | Island of Black and White
Aug. 15 | Steel Breeze
Aug. 21 | Whiskey Maiden
Aug. 22 | Golden Cadillacs
Aug. 28 | Locked and Loaded
Aug. 20 | Rock Monsterz
September
Sept. 4 | Steel Breeze
Sept. 5 | Musicole
Sept. 6 | One Way Street