Forest Service Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to support Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit wilderness staff for the upcoming season including assisting visitors at trailheads and in the back country, encouraging Leave No Trace principles, educating visitors and hiking the trails to conduct land-monitoring, campsite restoration, visitor safety, back-country trail maintenance and many other special projects.

All volunteers will be required to attend a training workshop on May 16 at the Institute for Forest Genetics in Placerville. For more information, contact LTBMU Wilderness Program Manager Don Lane at [email protected]. | fs.usda.gov