Foot of new snow for Tahoe Sierra

Ski resorts throughout the Tahoe Sierra received a foot or more of new snow over the weekend, with Mt. Rose receiving 17 inches, 15 inches for Sierra-at-Tahoe and 14 inches at Homewood.
Quiet weather with a warming and drying trend is expected for most of the week until March 6. The next shot of precipitation and strong winds are expected by March 7, according to the National Weather Service, and possibly snow showers in the Sierra by night on March 8.
Tahoe ski area conditions
(As of March 2, 2020)
Alpine Meadows | 47”-89” base | 9”-12” new snow
Auburn Ski Club | Open | 12” new snow
Boreal | 60” base | 8” new snow
Diamond Peak | 64”-81” base | 12” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | 34” base | 8” new snow
Granlibakken | 18” base | 5” new snow
Heavenly | 44” base | 13” new snow
Homewood | 28”-87” base | 9”-14” new snow
Kirkwood | 51” base | 8” new snow
Northstar | 48” base | 9” new snow
Mt. Rose | 37”-63” base | 15”-17” new snow
Royal Gorge | Open | 8” new snow
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 28”-72” base | 10”-15” new snow
Soda Springs | 60” base | 8” new snow
Squaw Valley | 36”-94” base | 3”-4” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 38”-83” base | 11” new snow
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country trails and sledding hill closed; ice rink open until March 8
Tahoe Cross Country | Lower trails closed. | 6” new snow; will not groom again unless they get 12” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 59” base | 9” new snow
Tahoe Donner Downhill | 36” base | 10” new snow