Foot of new snow for Tahoe Sierra

Ski resorts throughout the Tahoe Sierra received a foot or more of new snow over the weekend, with Mt. Rose receiving 17 inches, 15 inches for Sierra-at-Tahoe and 14 inches at Homewood.

Quiet weather with a warming and drying trend is expected for most of the week until March 6. The next shot of precipitation and strong winds are expected by March 7, according to the National Weather Service, and possibly snow showers in the Sierra by night on March 8.



Tahoe ski area conditions

(As of March 2, 2020)

Alpine Meadows | 47”-89” base | 9”-12” new snow

Auburn Ski Club | Open | 12” new snow

Boreal | 60” base | 8” new snow

Diamond Peak | 64”-81” base | 12” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | 34” base | 8” new snow

Granlibakken | 18” base | 5” new snow

Heavenly | 44” base | 13” new snow

Homewood | 28”-87” base | 9”-14” new snow

Kirkwood | 51” base | 8” new snow

Northstar | 48” base | 9” new snow

Mt. Rose | 37”-63” base | 15”-17” new snow

Royal Gorge | Open | 8” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 28”-72” base | 10”-15” new snow

Soda Springs | 60” base | 8” new snow

Squaw Valley | 36”-94” base | 3”-4” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 38”-83” base | 11” new snow

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country trails and sledding hill closed; ice rink open until March 8

Tahoe Cross Country | Lower trails closed. | 6” new snow; will not groom again unless they get 12” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 59” base | 9” new snow

Tahoe Donner Downhill | 36” base | 10” new snow