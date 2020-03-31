Artists selected for East Shore Trail mural

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark, a husband and wife art and design duo based in North Lake Tahoe, were selected to paint their mural concept in the tunnel on the Tahoe East Shore Trail by a panel of judges composed of representatives from the Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Transportation, Raley’s, and Kelly Brothers Painting. Raley’s is providing a $5,000 stipend to the artists and Kelly Brothers Painting will donate all of the paint required for the mural.

Submissions came from as far as the United Kingdom and Canada with the majority coming from local and regional artists.

“Our partners and sponsors held two panel meetings in February to determine the top three artists,” said Marina Lowe, program administrator for Tahoe Public Art, in a press release. “Factors we considered included the artists’ concepts for community involvement, overall design, budget and maintenance.”

Most of Rivenbark’s work involves mixed media. Ticehurst-Rivenbark’s art practice focuses on sustainable and regenerative systems for creative expression.

“Our intent with this art piece is to convey the natural beauty of this region,” said the couple in the press release. “We want to remind people of the gift we all share by living or visiting this region, amplifying the sense of belonging, and encouraging participation in keeping this place beautiful and full of enjoyment.”

Painting of the mural begins later this spring following NDOT approval of the permitting process. Local youth involvement is also expected, pending the status of government regulations related to COVID-19. When painting is under way, the Tahoe East Shore Trail will be closed for 2 to 3 days by NDOT and Nevada State Parks. | tahoefund.org