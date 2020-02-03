Tahoe’s independent ski resorts

There’s been a burgeoning movement over the last several years celebrating local, independent products, fare and businesses from Shop Local to Eat Local to everything in between. That started a conversation between Priya Hutner and me last year about how local ski resorts that are independently owned and operated are faring as more ski resorts are owned by large conglomerates with properties spanning the globe.

As a result, Priya and writer Kayla Anderson will be talking to locally owned and operated ski resorts in the Tahoe Sierra this season about how they stay independent and what that means to their ski areas. For this edition, Priya talked to Janet and Marshall Tuttle, the couple that owns Donner Ski Ranch, one of two family-owned ski resorts in Tahoe (the other is Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe) for her feature “Donner Ski Ranch: Future is bright at family-owned resort.”

Tahoe Weekly still local, independent

Since 1982, when the late David Mogilefsky founded Tahoe Weekly, the magazine has been locally owned and produced by locals. As one of the few independent media outlets in the Tahoe Sierra, I’m committed to keeping the focus on Tahoe, produced by Tahoe locals in Tahoe, which isn’t always easy in today’s business climate.

Competition is tough out there for advertising dollars, which is how we pay our locals, and, frankly, there’s a lot of crap out there. As you peruse the racks at the store, in your hotel lobby and around the community, you’re bombarded by an amazing amount of print selling everything from real estate to Web sites (am I the only one that sees the irony in Web sites putting out print magazines?).

There’s a lot of junk out there in the publishing world today, but once you weed through it, what remains are magazines and newspapers with relevant, fresh, interesting and local coverage. And, the good stuff, the stuff you tuck under your arm to take home, is worth your time. You’ll also find the really good stuff is produced locally by independent media outlets like Tahoe Weekly. So, thanks for reading Tahoe Weekly.

Keep Tahoe Print Local and Shop Tahoe.