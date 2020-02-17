Tahoe Weekly’s 38th anniversary

There’s been a number of local milestones this year to celebrate – the 80th anniversary of Sugar Bowl, the 70th anniversary of Squaw Valley and the 60th anniversary of the 1960 Winter Olympics (read the first part of Mark McLaughlin’s series on the Olympics in this edition). Each year, I also like to mark the Tahoe Weekly’s anniversary.

I like to reflect on how we’ve grown since our first edition on Feb. 18, 1982 (available at issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly), to where we are today. I also like to reflect on where we see ourselves in the coming years, and to roll out new features or changes around our anniversary.

This year, we made one of our biggest changes in our history – we moved the publication of Tahoe Weekly to Wednesdays. With more events and festivals on Thursdays, and even on Wednesdays, and more telecommuters able to spend part of their work week in Tahoe, it made sense to publish each issue earlier in the week to meet the needs of our readers and our clients.

And, if you follow us online, you’re getting our content even earlier. We upload our e-edition to issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly.com and post our content to TheTahoeWeekly.com on Mondays.

This year, we’ve also done some design tweaks to the magazine, and renamed our sections to better reflect the magazine and our readers. The most notable being transforming the Arts & Culture section into The Makers section. We’ll be expanding that section to include all makers, creators and enterprising locals.

Thanks to our readers and our clients for your continued support.

Sugar Bowl’s ski-in, ski-out culture

Sugar Bowl is known for its high peaks, seemingly boundless terrain, breathtaking views and deep snowpack, but what many that visit the ski resort don’t realize is that Sugar Bowl is also one of the region’s independently owned ski resorts. The homeowners that own property at Sugar Bowl also own the ski area.

In today’s world of mega-ski conglomerates, the Tahoe Sierra has quite a few downhill ski areas that are still owned and operated independently by families, homeowner associations, nonprofits or local districts. As part of our ongoing series on the region’s independent ski areas, Priya Hutner recently talked to some of Sugar Bowl’s owners for her feature on “Sugar Bowl’s Authentic Alpine Culture.” Read our features on Donner Ski Ranch and Sky Tavern at TheTahoeWeekly.com and look for continued coverage throughout the winter.