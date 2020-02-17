SnowFest’s winter carnival

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe has come alive for SnowFest! with 10 fun-filled days and nights of events and activities for all ages. On and off the mountain, at North Tahoe’s resorts and lakeside neighborhoods, enjoy on-snow events such as Tahoe Donner’s I-Did-A-Run and the Polar Bear Swim in Lake Tahoe, special events such as Sunnyside’s Luau and Bridgetender’s Rib Fest, fireworks, races, concerts, theater and more.

Parades will include family favorites: the Tahoe City Parade on Feb. 29 and Kings Beach Parade on March 7; both will be preceded by a pancake breakfast from the firefighters. This year’s grand marshal is Tom Turner.

Gar Woods Grill & Pier will host the SnowFest Kickoff Party on Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy heavy appetizers and drinks as well as music by The Blues Monsters for a $40 entry fee. The SnowFest king and queen will be announced. New events this year include closing ceremonies at the Cobblestone Center, Milk Jug Curling and Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for a full list of events. | tahoesnowfest.org