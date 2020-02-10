Mountain Festival returns

Alpenglow Sports kicks off the seventh annual Mountain Festival on Feb. 15 with a screening of Telluride Mountainfilm On Tour. Alpenglow Mountain Festival is a nine-day celebration of human-powered sports, events, clinics, equipment demonstrations, critically acclaimed films and more. Geared toward the beginner and intermediate winter-recreation enthusiasts, Mountain Festival showcases some of the best activities Lake Tahoe has to offer: back-country skiing and splitboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, natural history, yoga, educational workshops and more.

Mountain Festival starts with a Mountainfilm on Tour kickoff party, which features a collection of the best films from the Mountainfilm Festival at Olympic Village Lodge at Squaw Valley from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for ages 14 and younger.

From Feb. 16 to 22, Mountain Festival will also feature nightly events, most free of charge. All bar proceeds from the evening events will benefit Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. | alpenglowsports.com

Evening Events

Mountainfilm on Tour Kickoff Party

Feb. 15 | 7 p.m.

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

“Pecha Kucha” & Happy Hour

Feb. 16 | 6 p.m.

Tahoe Mill | Alpine Meadows

Tailgate Talk & Happy Hour

Feb. 17 | 7 p.m.

Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Tailgate Talk with Jim Zellers & Happy Hour

Feb. 18 | 7 p.m.

Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Tahoe Backcountry Women Hour and presentation with Lel Tone (women-only event)

Feb. 19 | 7 p.m.

Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Winter Speaker Series with Hadley Hammer

Feb. 20 | 7 p.m.

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley