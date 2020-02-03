First crack at first tracks

By
Tahoe Weekly
-
Courtesy Homewood Mountain Resort

Early birds looking for the freshest snow can take advantage of First Tracks Breakfast at Homewood Mountain Resort on Feb. 9. Participants can load Madden Chair from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and take laps on Old Homewood Express before the slopes open to the public at 9 a.m. Grab a breakfast burrito at the bottom of Madden Chair; Big Blue View Bar will be open from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. for hot chocolate and coffee.

First Tracks Breakfasts are free for all season passholders or $99 for non-passholders, which includes an all-day lift ticket and breakfast. Space is limited so sign up early. Also offered on March 1. | Register skihomewood.com

