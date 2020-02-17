Fastest skiers vie for McKinney Cup

The McKinney Cup, a USSF Far West Masters event, is at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on Feb. 22 and 23. This event pits some the fastest skiers in the sport against each other in Giant Slalom. It is sponsored by Tamara McKinney, a World Cup alpine skier, in memory of family members: Steve, McLane and Frances McKinney.

The McKinney family started out skiing in Far West at Mt. Rose and became one of the most memorable ski-racing families ever. The McKinney Cup is a perpetual trophy on display over the mantle of the fireplace in the Mt. Rose lodge. | skirose.com