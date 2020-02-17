A Winter Carnival that Glows

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area will host a glowstick parade and carnival on Feb. 23. Participants should come early to secure a spot in the parade and get glow sticks by playing free carnival games. Music and snacks will be available in the bar area before the parade. Sign-ups and the carnival start at 4:30 p.m.; the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. This event is free.

Children age 10 and younger who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark on the Snowbird run will be given glowsticks. | (530) 587-9444, tahoedonner.com