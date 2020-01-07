Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns

The 18th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be from Jan. 16 to 20 in area venues in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Hosted by South Yuba River Citizen’s League, the event inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film with more than 100 films, workshops, filmmaker and activist talks, family-friendly programs, exhibits, parties and more.

The festival will also tour with showings on Jan. 25 at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev., on April 17 at Community Arts Center in Truckee and on April 18 at Tahoe Tap House in Tahoe City. Tahoe Weekly is a sponsor. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

Watch the trailer