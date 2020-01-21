UllrFest celebration of winter

The 10th annual UllrFest on Jan. 24 and 25 is a celebration of winter and a benefit weekend to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It kicks off Friday night with a Torchlight Parade, bonfire, Ullr Party and live music on Jan. 24 at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, Nev. On Jan. 25, enjoy live music at Diamond Peak with the Community Après Ski Party Dinner fundraiser at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House. Dress in Ullr attire; the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. | diamondpeak.com