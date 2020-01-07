“Twain” film released

A new short, time-lapse film of Lake Tahoe, with a narrative inspired by the thoughts of American writer, satirist, publisher and lecturer Mark Twain, has been released by local filmmaker Justin Majeczky in partnership with the nonprofit Tahoe Fund.

Created to showcase the awe-inspiring majesty of Lake Tahoe, the film is also intended to generate awareness of the Tahoe Fund and the environmental projects it supports around the lake. Video for “Twain” was captured over the course of five years from a variety of vantage points, and throughout all seasons by Majeczky and other talented local filmmakers. The 3.5-minute film can be viewed at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Explore Tahoe, or on YouTube.