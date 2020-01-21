Tahoe Winter Family Fun Guide

Family Editor Michelle Allen has put together our annual Tahoe Family Fun Guide for the winter season filled with helpful and fun information to make the most of what we all hope will be a long winter season.

We expanded our seasonal Ultimate Tahoe Bucket List last year to create a Kids Ultimate Bucket List and it was a hit with parents and kids, so we’ve brought it back again for the winter season. Michelle has 55 of her favorite Bucket List activities to check off this winter season from family friendly events including Kid-O-Rama, S’moresapalooza, the Glowstick Carnival, Banana Split Extravaganza, SnowFest! and Winterpalooza, to activities from sleigh rides, to making snow angels to magic shows and disco tubing. Check off as many as you can this winter and look for the summer version in June.

Snow safety is always an essential skill in the Tahoe Sierra and especially safety with little ones, and Michelle’s story on safety tips and Ski California’s annual Safety Day on Jan. 25 could not have come at a more important time. As we were preparing this edition to go to press, we heard the tragic news that a skier was killed in an avalanche in Alpine Meadows and another skier was seriously injured. Please take the time to attend of one the local Safety Day events.

Hell’s Kitchen opens

Tahoe’s dining experiences reached a new level when Hell’s Kitchen at Harveys opened earlier this month to rave reviews. Tahoe Weekly’s Kayla Anderson was able to sample the fare before the restaurant opened to the public for a feature in this edition. You’ll want to make a reservation immediately and be prepared to wait awhile for one of those coveted tables.

On another note, we want to congratulate Kayla for co-authoring the new guidebook “Northern California Road Trips.” Read more about the book in this edition and pick up your copy. I’m already planning some road trips using my copy.