Tahoe Weekly now out on Wednesday!

We’re kicking off the start of the new decade with some big news – Tahoe Weekly will now be out on stands on Wednesdays. (Actually, we quietly started delivery on Wednesdays in mid-October to test it out, but now we’re officially doing it.)

Tahoe is busier now and we all know it. And, more people are coming to Tahoe for longer stays and extending those weekend trips to come on Thursday. There are also a lot of events on Thursdays now and more of the weekend festivals kick off on a Wednesday or Thursday. So, it made sense for us to make the move.

Look for Tahoe Weekly out on Wednesdays online and in stands every two weeks from mid-October to Memorial Day (with extra editions out during holidays) and weekly from Memorial Day to mid-October. Happy New Year!

Tahoe Weekly’s top 10

I’ve been watching and reading the 2019 recaps of the so-called biggest news from local and national news outlets and I’ve been surprised at what they consider the most important stories over the last year.

I spent 20 years in newspapers, so I understand the tendency for news outlets to focus on the more shocking, and frankly depressing, aspects of news reports. But there are always important social, cultural and environmental issues that impact our lives even more sometimes than hard news.

So, I took a look at our social media channels, at TheTahoeWeekly.com, at reader feedback we’ve received and what’s been talked about the most in 2019 to see just what were the most read, most popular and most relevant features we covered. You won’t find any death, destruction or mayhem here.

Tahoe Weekly’s Top 10 stories