Snowshoeing to Echo Lake

Tahoe Rim Trail Association and Sugar Pine Foundation will be co-hosting an afternoon snowshoe trek to Echo Lake as part of National Winter Trails Days on Jan. 23 and 25 from 9:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m. This will be a leisurely snowshoe from the Echo Lake SnoPark (Johnson Pass Road) to Lower Echo Lake. However, it could be more challenging if snow levels are deep.

Along the way, experts and friends at the Sugar Pine Foundation will reveal the mysterious world of trees. participants will lunch at the old lodge, so bring lunch and snacks. The destination provides great photo opportunities of Lower Echo Lake and the surrounding mountains of glacial moraine carved out millennia ago. The cost is $5 and a SnoPark permit is required and must be purchased in advance (no onsite permits available). | tahoerimtrail.org