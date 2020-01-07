Snowshoe Tours and Stargazing

Tahoe Adventure Company offers guided Snowshoe Star Tours on Jan. 20 and Feb. 24 in area venues. The four-hour tour includes a 1- to 3-mile snowshoe trek with experienced guides, a telescopic view of the starry expanse with star guide and poet Tony Berendsen, hot drinks and refreshments, snowshoes, poles and permit fees. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Snowshoe Stargazing Tours are at Northstar’s Cross Country, Telemark & Snowshoe Center on Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 15 and 29, starting at 5 p.m. These easy-to-moderate snowshoe tours are led by Tony Berendsen, who gives a science-based talk about the cosmos. The tour will conclude at Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe with Celestron telescope viewing and hot beverages. | northstarcalifornia.com