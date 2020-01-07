Petra Restaurant & Wine Bar | Exceptional food, extraordinary wine

The wine list is extensive, the menu offerings are delicious and the vibe is low key and chill. Located in the Village at Northstar, Petra Restaurant & Wine Bar is the ideal place for a date night or get together with friends for a relaxing and intimate experience. The ambiance is mountain chic with wood tables, a lovely bar and lots of windows.

“A well-curated wine list and wine options and good food is the recipe of what we do.” —Chris Barkman

Co-owners Chris and Kelsey Barkman have been operating partners of the group that owns Petra for more than three years. Kelsey has a background in the food industry and Chris has been in the industry for more than 14 years. He worked at Oliveto under chefs Paul Bertolli and Michael Tusk, who both came from Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Chris is a sommelier certified by Court of the Masters and knows his wine. They also operate Uncorked Truckee, Uncorked Tahoe City, and Soupa and Uncorked Squaw both in the Village at Squaw.

Enjoy one of their local Winemaker Events.

Tahoe Weekly Publisher Katherine E. Hill and I joined Chris at Petra for an evening of wine and food. Chris, along with his chef, Matt Synder, have done an excellent job curating the menu. Chris started us off with a sparkling biodynamic Chenin Blanc that was light and crisp and perfect for getting the evening rolling.

For food, we began with a braised beet and ricotta salad and housemade roasted garlic hummus served with toasted bread, crispy garbanzos and chili oil. This was one of the best hummus recipes I’ve tasted — outstanding — and the crispy garbanzos were a unique touch. We ate everything on our plate. Chris paired the dishes with a Sauvignon Blanc Chardonnay blend from Loire Valley in France and it was the perfect accompaniment. The wine was light and fruity.

Petra’s San Marzano Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese prepared with fontina cheese was buttery, and the bread was perfectly crispy and excellent for a winter night.

I had a Cocoa Chili Rubbed Bavette Steak with black garlic aioli, spring greens and shoestring fries, paired with a Medoc — a Bordeaux, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon blend.

“It sings,” said Chris as he poured us each a glass. The steak was cooked to perfection and I loved the rub. Hill enjoyed a vegetarian platter of polenta and beans.

Chris and Chef Synder curate their seasonal menus and they’ve added a number of new items for the winter. Duck Liver Pate appetizer, Pork Belly Sliders, Wild King Salmon pan-seared with pesto and Tuscan Meatballs braised in San Marzano tomatoes. All the new additions were inspired by seasonal ingredients.

Synder is delightful and is an unassuming chef: “I am inspired by creating something different for everybody and staying cutting edge.”

The Uncorked Wine club is a fabulous experience. Sign up and get two bottles of wine a month and exclusive benefits as part of the membership. Chris chooses wines that clients might not necessarily choose, with a a mix of Old and New World.

“I strive to find the best interpretation of that varietal and region,” says Chris.

In addition to old-world wines, he selects wines that are progressive and evolving.

One of the fun things about Petra is its flights, an excellent opportunity to try different types of wine. I loved the choices.

I enjoyed my evening immensely at Petra. The food was delicious, and the wine was excellent. I can’t wait to return. Chris and Kelsey Barkman have created an exceptional gem of a restaurant and an extraordinary wine bar. | uncorkedtahoe.com