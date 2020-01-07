Local kids’ artwork featured

The North Tahoe Public Utility District is featuring the work of local students on its resident parking stickers for 2020-21. The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe asked local students to draw a picture of how the parks make their lives better. The artwork will be on the stickers of the Resident Benefit and Park Supporter programs. The winners are Alexa Herrera featured on the Resident Sticker, Francisco Jones featured on the 2020 Park Supporter sticker and Haidyn Jimenez featured on the 2021 Park Supporter stickers.

The stickers offer free parking at North Tahoe Regional Park and Tahoe Vista Recreation Area to residents of NTPUD and to supporters who purchase a Park Supporter sticker. | northtahoeparks.com