Kids’ Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List

There are lots of winter activities in the Tahoe area and it can be hard to decide what to do. To help the kids in your family decide, we have come up with a short list of events and activities that will keep them smiling and happy this winter.
- Stop, look around and take a minute to appreciate the beauty of the Tahoe area.
- Catch a snowflake on your tongue.
- Drink lots of hot chocolate.
- Compare hot chocolate at your favorite coffee shops or restaurants.
- Visit the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park.
- Ski or snowboard at as many Tahoe area ski resorts as you can this season.
- Take a cross-country skiing lesson.
- Make frozen bubbles outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
- Download the Junior Snow Ranger book and earn a badge.
- Capture snowflakes for the Stories in the Snow citizen science project.
- Go bowling at Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nev., or Tahoe Bowl in South Lake Tahoe.
- Join the fun at Winterpalooza on Jan. 26 at Tahoe Donner’s Snowplay Area with tube racing, snowman building, relay races, a snowstrider course and more.
- Make a snowman or snow angel.
- Go snowshoeing or cross-country skiing at a local state park: Donner Memorial State Park, Sand Harbor State Park or Sugar Pine Point State Park.
- Make a backyard sled trail.
- Go tubing at one of the local ski areas.
- Take a UTV tour at Heavenly Mountain Resort.
- Make a craft at All Fired Up! with the whole family.
- Participate in more than one winter sport in a day.
- Take a horse-drawn sleigh ride at Sand Harbor Nevada State Park.
- Take a scenic gondola ride at Heavenly Mountain Resort or an aerial tram ride at Squaw Valley Ski Resort.
- Take a full-moon snowshoe tour.
- Snowshoe in Tahoe Meadows or Chickadee Ridge.
- Take a soak at Grover Hot Springs State Park in Markleeville or Carson Hot Springs in Carson City, Nev.
- Take a snowmobile tour at Jackson Meadows or Brockway Summit.
- Attend a SnowFest! event or two or three or more.
- Check out Burton Star Wars Experience at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
- Visit an indoor climbing gym.
- Make a splash at one of the local pools.
- Practice making snowballs.
- Have a friendly snowball fight.
- Indulge in the tasty treats at Northstar’s S’moresapalooza on Feb. 1 and 15, March 7 and 14. Get their early before they run out.
- Spend time at a local library.
- Play in the snow on the beach at Lake Tahoe.
- Walk the lakeside bike path.
- Go to an avalanche patrol dog demonstration. Read our feature on Kids Snow Safety for upcoming events.
- Play board games with family members.
- Have at an overnight party at a local resort with a video arcade and a pool.
- Bake cookies.
- Read your favorite books.
- Cut out paper snowflakes.
- Sip hot apple cider by a fire.
- Put together puzzles.
- Watch the snow fall.
- Take in a magic show at The Loft in the Village at Heavenly.
- Check out the weeklong Kid-O-Rama from Feb. 15 to 23 at Squaw Valley.
- Get an up-close view of the vehicles and machines of Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley at Big Truck Day on Feb. 17.
- Participate in the annual Glowstick Parade and Carnival at Tahoe Donner Downhill on Feb. 22.
- Enjoy winter fireworks every Saturday night at Squaw Valley until Feb. 22.
- Visit the KidZone Museum in Truckee.
- Take a trip to Woodward Tahoe at Boreal Mountain.
- Explore kid-friendly environmental displays at C. Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center in Incline Village, Nev.
- Enjoy Friday Fun Nights in the Village at Northstar every week until April. 4 with ice skating, live music and face painting.
- Disco Tubing takes place Saturdays until March 7 at Squaw Valley.
- Help devour a 200-Foot Banana Split Extravaganza on March 14 at Tahoe Donner Downhill.